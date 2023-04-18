Severino (lat) will throw live batting practice Thursday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
It will be his first time facing hitters since he was diagnosed with a lat strain in late March. A rehab assignment for Severino should be just around the corner. The right-hander figures to need multiple rehab starts before rejoining the Yankees' rotation but could conceivably be back by early May.
