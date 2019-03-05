Yankees' Luis Severino: Scratched from spring start
Severino was scratched from his scheduled spring start Tuesday against the Braves for undisclosed reasons, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Stephen Tarpley will start in his place. No specific reason for the scratch was announced.
