Yankees' Luis Severino: Sent away for tests
Severino will be absent from camp for three days to undergo tests to figure out what's wrong with his forearm, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
After lat and shoulder issues limited him to just 12 innings last season, Severino already has a seemingly unrelated issue early in this year's camp. The fact that he'll fly to New York for tests would seem to indicate that the Yankees are quite concerned, though his expected recovery timeline won't be clear until the results of the tests are released.
