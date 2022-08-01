Severino (lat) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Severino began a throwing program Monday, but with him moving to the longer of the two injured lists, he will not be eligible to return to action until Sept. 13.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Ready for throwing program•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Could resume throwing Monday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Facing two-week shutdown•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Lands on injured list•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Shoulder tightness causes exit•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Leaves with apparent injury•