Severino tossed four innings against Detroit in a Grapefruit League game Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out three batters.

Both runs against Severino came via the long ball, as Eric Haase tagged him for a solo shot in the second inning and Kerry Carpenter hit another solo blast in the third. Severino has now given up five home runs and nine runs over 8.2 innings this spring, though he's also posted a solid 10:2 K:BB. The right-hander was able to stretch out to 54 pitches Friday and provided a positive perspective on the outing, saying, "I feel healthy out there," per Dick Scanlon of MLB.com. After being limited to just seven appearances between 2019 and 2021, Severino started 19 games for New York last season, and he heads into the 2023 campaign expected to carry few, if any, restrictions.