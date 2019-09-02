Yankees' Luis Severino: Set for another rehab outing
Severino (lat) will make another rehab appearance Friday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The Yankees are trying to get Severino ready to go after missing nearly the entire season with a lat strain. He struggled in his only rehab appearance thus far and doesn't have much time to make it back before the end of the season, though he's expected to initially work out of the bullpen, so he won't have to build up to a starter's workload before being activated.
