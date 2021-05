Severino is expected to face live hitters May 10 or 11 for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last February, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

Severino has been progressing in recent weeks and recently worked up to throwing to batters standing in the box while mixing in all of his pitches. Though he still has hurdles to clear before being ready to pitch again in the majors, the right-hander appears to be on track for a return sometime around the middle of July.