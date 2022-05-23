Severino struck out five in seven shutout innings while allowing eight hits and hitting two batters in a 5-0 loss Sunday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Despite allowing 10 baserunners, Severino held the White Sox scoreless by getting out of a number of jams, including loading the bases with no outs in the fifth. It was his longest outing since 2018 and the fourth consecutive start where he's thrown more than 90 pitches. In May, he's allowed three earned runs or fewer in each start and has compiled a 2.78 ERA with a 24:5 K:BB in 22.2 innings. He'll likely make one more start before the end of the month, this weekend in Tampa Bay.