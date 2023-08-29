Severino (4-8) earned the win Monday, allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings against the Tigers. He struck out eight without issuing a walk.

Severino scattered five hits en route to his second consecutive scoreless outing. The enigmatic 29-year-old struck out a season-high eight while not issuing any free passes for just the second time this year. Severino's back-to-back gems have lowered his season-long ERA to 6.64 after it ballooned to an unsightly 8.06 earlier in the month. He tentatively lines up to face a much tougher Astros offense at Minute Maid Park over the weekend.