Severino came away with a no-decision Saturday in the Yankees' 5-4 win over the Astros, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander lived in the zone all evening, tossing 75 of his 104 pitches for strikes, but he only managed nine swinging strikes and got taken deep by Michael Brantley in the second inning and Yainer Diaz in the fourth. Severino had put together a 14.2-inning scoreless streak prior to that Brantley homer, but he hasn't been able to sustain success for more than a couple starts at a time this season -- since the beginning of August, the 29-year-old has a 5.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through 27.2 innings. If he stays on turn, Severino's next outing would come at home next weekend against the Brewers.