Yankees' Luis Severino: Shifting rehab to Trenton

Severino (lat) will pitch for Double-A Trenton on Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Severino was originally scheduled to make another rehab appearance with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but with inclement weather forcing a change to the scheduling of their playoff series he will instead head to Trenton. The 25-year-old gave up a pair of runs in one inning during his first rehab appearance Sunday. Should all go well in his second outing, he could return to the Yankees in the coming week.

