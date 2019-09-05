Yankees' Luis Severino: Shifting rehab to Trenton
Severino (lat) will pitch for Double-A Trenton on Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Severino was originally scheduled to make another rehab appearance with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but with inclement weather forcing a change to the scheduling of their playoff series he will instead head to Trenton. The 25-year-old gave up a pair of runs in one inning during his first rehab appearance Sunday. Should all go well in his second outing, he could return to the Yankees in the coming week.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Set for another rehab outing•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Works inning in first rehab start•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Rehab destination changed•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Beginning rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses two simulated innings•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Closing in on rehab stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start