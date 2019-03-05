Yankees' Luis Severino: Shut down for two weeks

Severino will be shut down for two weeks with rotator cuff inflammation, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The diagnosis means Severino will almost certainly miss Opening Day. In the best-case scenario, he'll be back on a mound about a week before the first game of the season, but it will likely take longer than that for him to get up to speed. Barring setbacks, though, he'll have a chance to only miss a turn or two in the rotation, as manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Severino's MRI "looked pretty good" other than the inflammation.