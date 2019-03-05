Yankees' Luis Severino: Shut down for two weeks
Severino will be shut down for two weeks with rotator cuff inflammation, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The diagnosis means Severino will almost certainly miss Opening Day. In the best-case scenario, he'll be back on a mound about a week before the first game of the season, but it will likely take longer than that for him to get up to speed. Barring setbacks, though, he'll have a chance to only miss a turn or two in the rotation, as manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Severino's MRI "looked pretty good" other than the inflammation.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Scratched from spring start•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Reaches multi-year deal with Yanks•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Expected to start Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Gets rocked in loss•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: To start Game 3 of ALDS•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitters rue for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...