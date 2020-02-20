Yankees' Luis Severino: Shut down with forearm soreness

Manager Aaron Boone said Severino will be shut down for at least a few days with forearm soreness, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The issue apparently dates back to his last start of the 2019 playoffs, and it could put the start of his season in jeopardy. Per Jack Curry of YES Network, the right-hander will be examined by Dr. Chris Ahmad on Friday, after which more should be known about the severity of the issue. His current treatment plan includes anti-inflammatories and rest. General manager Brian Cashman said the team sent him in for a series of tests -- multiple different times -- over the offseason, though everything came back clean, aside from a "loose body" in Severino's elbow that isn't causing him any problems, per David Lennon of Newsday. The Yankees will certainly proceed cautiously with Severino, as forearm soreness can often be the precursor to a more serious injury.