Yankees' Luis Severino: Shut down with lat strain
Severino (shoulder) was diagnoised with a Grade 2 lat strain Tuesday and will be shut down for six weeks, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Severino underwent the MRI after he didn't feel right during his most recent session of long toss, but he apparently didn't aggravate his shoulder and suffered a new injury while rehabbing, per Adler. The 25-year-old is now likely out until at least mid-June as it will take some time for him to build up his arm strength, though there is currently no official timetable beyond the six weeks.
