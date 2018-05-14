Yankees' Luis Severino: Shuts down A's
Severino (6-1) got the win against Oakland on Sunday, scattering five hits and one earned run over six innings, striking out seven and walking two as the Yankees eventually prevailed 6-2.
Severino continued his phenomenal start to the season in picking up his sixth win in his first nine starts, lowering his ERA to 2.14 in the process. He's also got a sparkling 0.90 WHIP to go along with a 70:14 K:BB and he's been pretty much untouchable all year save for one hiccup against the Red Sox back in April, making him one of the more reliable fantasy starters in the early going regardless of the matchup.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out 11 in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans 10 in five-hit shutout Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Continues strong start to season•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Picks up win Sunday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Dominates Marlins in win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Slated to start Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...