Yankees' Luis Severino: Shuts down A's

Severino (6-1) got the win against Oakland on Sunday, scattering five hits and one earned run over six innings, striking out seven and walking two as the Yankees eventually prevailed 6-2.

Severino continued his phenomenal start to the season in picking up his sixth win in his first nine starts, lowering his ERA to 2.14 in the process. He's also got a sparkling 0.90 WHIP to go along with a 70:14 K:BB and he's been pretty much untouchable all year save for one hiccup against the Red Sox back in April, making him one of the more reliable fantasy starters in the early going regardless of the matchup.