Yankees' Luis Severino: Shuts out Mariners through seven
Severino (6-4) scattered eight hits and a walk across seven scoreless innings while recording six strikeouts during Thursday's win over Seattle.
There are a few poor outings in the game log for Severino, but with a 3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 10.1 K/9, he's establishing himself as a high-end fantasy asset. His 3.02 FIP also reinforces the lofty status. Additionally, considering how well he's pitched, there is probably positive regression ahead in the wins column. Severino projects to make his next start at home against Cincinnati.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Brings A-game to Fenway•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans 10 in no-decision Saturday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Surrenders season-worst line to Astros•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses gem against White Sox•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Late meltdown leads to loss Thursday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...