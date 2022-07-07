Severino (5-3) earned the win against the Pirates on Wednesday, allowing no runs on four hits while striking out three and walking none across six innings.

Severino was lights-out, throwing 58 of 88 pitches for strikes across six frames. He limited the Pirates offense to just four hits. It was Severino's third quality start in a row, but his first game without allowing a run since June 4. The righty had back-to-back losses in his previous two games (both against the Astros), but picked up a dominant win Wednesday. He'll take a 3.11 ERA into his next outing.