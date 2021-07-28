Severino (elbow) will throw a simulated game Thursday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Severino was initially slated to resume his rehab assignment Thursday, but the game was up in the air due to a rainy forecast. The simulated game should allow the right-hander to pitch in a more controlled setting, and it will mark his fourth live session since mid-June. Assuming all goes well Thursday, Severino's next appearance could be in a rehab game.
