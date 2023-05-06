Severino (lat) felt good after throwing a simulated game Friday and will soon make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Manager Aaron Boone said at the start of May that Severino was two or three weeks from returning from the lat strain which has kept him out all season. While a planned rehab start became a simulated game instead, it doesn't appear as though he's significantly behind that schedule. Exactly how many rehab outings he needs will determine whether or not he's able to hit Boone's stated timeline.
