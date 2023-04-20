Severino (lat) is scheduled to throw one more live batting practice session before possibly starting a rehab assignment, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Severino had a successful split bullpen Thursday, throwing 15 pitches in the bullpen and another 20 in live batting practice. He's now headed to the Yankees' spring training complex to continue his rehab and could conceivably be ready for a rehab assignment at some point next week.
