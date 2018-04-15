Yankees' Luis Severino: Slated to start Monday

Severino will start Monday's game against the Marlins, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Severino's Sunday start against the Tigers was postponed due to inclement weather, so he'll now start the first game of the team's upcoming two-game series against the Marlins. He'll be followed by Masahiro Tanaka on Tuesday and CC Sabathia (hip) on Thursday.

