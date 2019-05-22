Yankees' Luis Severino: Slowly ramping up
Severino (lat) could resume playing catch Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
He has already been ruled out through the All-Star break, so this isn't necessarily actionable, but it's good to know he is at least progressing. The Yankees have weathered his absence quite well, getting excellent early-season performances from Domingo German and CC Sabathia.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Ruled out through break•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Lat strain isn't new•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Shut down with lat strain•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Heading for more tests•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Still not throwing off mound•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...