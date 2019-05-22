Yankees' Luis Severino: Slowly ramping up

Severino (lat) could resume playing catch Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

He has already been ruled out through the All-Star break, so this isn't necessarily actionable, but it's good to know he is at least progressing. The Yankees have weathered his absence quite well, getting excellent early-season performances from Domingo German and CC Sabathia.

