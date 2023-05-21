Severino did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in a 4-1 victory over the Reds. He struck out five.

Severino surrendered a run in the first inning Sunday before holding the Reds to three hits over his final 3.2 frames. Overall, it was an encouraging debut for Severino, who was pulled after throwing 75 pitches. The Yankees will likely be careful with Severino's pitch counts after he missed the start of the season with a lat injury. He's currently lined up to face the Padres at home in his next outing.