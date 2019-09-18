Yankees' Luis Severino: Sparkles in 2019 debut
Severino pitched four shutout innings, allowing only two hits with two walks and four strikeouts during a no-decision against the Angels on Tuesday.
With Severino returning from the IL, he was on a short leash. That's too bad because he only needed three more outs to qualify for the win, but owners couldn't have asked for anything more during his 2019 debut. Severino owns career marks of 41-25, 3.51 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, and owners should feel confident he can achieve those marks in a couple starts down the stretch with the way he pitched Tuesday.
