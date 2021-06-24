Severino (elbow/groin) ran full sprints Thursday, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.
Severino is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery, but the importance of his ability to sprint is tied to the Grade 2 groin strain he suffered during a minor-league rehab appearance June 12. The injury has held back his rehab assignment, so he'll need to be fully recovered before he can return to game action and continue to build up his arm. The right-hander is unlikely to return to the big club until August.
