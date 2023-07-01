Severino's scheduled start against the Cardinals on Friday has been postponed due to inclement weather, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Because of the rain in St. Louis, the Yankees and Cardinals will play a doubleheader Saturday with the first game starting at 11:15 CST. Severino and Matthew Liberatore -- the two scheduled starters for Friday's contest -- will likely pitch in one of the two games of the twin bill instead.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Blanks Texas for first win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Falls to 0-2•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tagged for six in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Struggles again Thursday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Roughed up in first inning•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Allows one hit across 6.2 innings•