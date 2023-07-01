Severino's scheduled start against the Cardinals on Friday has been postponed due to inclement weather, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Because of the rain in St. Louis, the Yankees and Cardinals will play a doubleheader Saturday with the first game starting at 11:15 CST. Severino and Matthew Liberatore -- the two scheduled starters for Friday's contest -- will likely pitch in one of the two games of the twin bill instead.