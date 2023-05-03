Severino (lat) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Tampa on Thursday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that he hoped to get Severino back in 2-3 weeks, so expect the right-hander to make at least two and possible three rehab starts. He's been on the shelf all season with a strained right lat muscle.
