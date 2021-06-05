Severino (elbow) will start Sunday with the Low-A Tampa Tarpons.
This marks the beginning of Severino's rehab assignment as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. The buildup he'll require means he's unlikely to return for at least another month, but the fact that he's pitching in games again is very encouraging for the hard-throwing righty and the Yankees.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws 34 pitches Sunday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses another bullpen•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Close to game action•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Takes next step in recovery•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Throwing session pushed back•