Yankees' Luis Severino: Starting wild-card game

Severino will toe the rubber in Tuesday's wild-card game against the Twins, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Yankees' ace will be opposed, unsurprisingly, by the Twins' Ervin Santana. Severino hasn't lost since Aug. 28, a span of five games, and will look to carry over his fantastic 2.98 ERA to the postseason in a one-game elimination setting.

