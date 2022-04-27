Severino (2-0) earned the win after striking out five in six innings while allowing four runs on three hits and two walks in a 12-8 victory Tuesday over Baltimore.

Severino efficiently retired the first 14 batters he faced and didn't allow a hit through the first five innings, needing just 62 pitches. After retiring the first batter in the sixth, he allowed a single, a walk and a three-run homer to cut the Yankees' lead in half. Following a leadoff double in the seventh, he was replaced. It was the first time since 2018 that he pitched six innings in a game. The Yankees have won all four of Severino's starts this year as he's compiled a 3.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 19 innings.