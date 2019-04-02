Yankees' Luis Severino: Still not throwing off mound

Severino (shoulder) is still playing long toss and has not advanced to mound work, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Last week's report had Severino potentially throwing a bullpen session early this week, but that has not transpired. This is a very murky situation, as Severino will need to clear several hurdles before presumably being sent on a multi-start rehab assignment.

