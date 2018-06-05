Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out 10 over eight strong innings
Severino (9-1) tossed eight one-run innings while earning the win Monday against the Tigers, allowing four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
Severino was touched up for a run on two hits in the first inning, but he was flat out dominant as he allowed just two baserunners the rest of the way. He threw a healthy 76 percent of his pitches for strikes, including 17 swinging strikes as he notched double-digit punchouts for the second straight start. Severino now has a 2.20 ERA and a 10.6 K/9 in addition to his American League-leading number of wins. He'll look to keep it rolling this weekend against the Mets.
