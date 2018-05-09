Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out 11 in no-decision
Severino (5-1) racked up 11 strikeouts in Tuesday's no decision, allowing two earned runs on six hits and no walks over six innings during the Yankees' victory over the Red Sox.
Severino came out for the top of the seventh and gave up a leadoff single to Eduardo Nunez before being pulled. Nunez then stole second base and scored the tying run on Mookie Betts' two-out triple. The 24-year-old continued his stellar start to the season and now has a 2.21 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 63 strikeouts and 12 walks over 53 innings. The right-hander is next slated to start Sunday at home against the Athletics.
