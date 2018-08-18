Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out eight in bounceback start
Severino improved to 16-6 on the season after allowing two runs in five innings against the Blue Jays on Saturday. He walked two and gave up six hits while striking out eight.
It was an encouraging performance for Severino, who hadn't given up fewer than three runs since July 1. Over his last seven starts prior to Saturday, he'd struggled to a 7.50 ERA and a low (by his lofty standards) 8.8 K/9. It will take more than one start to be sure that the 24-year-old is firmly back on track, but he no longer appears to be broken. He'll get the chance to build on his performance Friday or Saturday in Baltimore.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Surrenders four runs in loss•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Grabs 15th win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Drops decision against Red Sox•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Saddled with fourth loss•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Knocked around vs. Rays•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Takes no-decision in lackluster outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...