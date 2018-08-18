Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out eight in bounceback start

Severino improved to 16-6 on the season after allowing two runs in five innings against the Blue Jays on Saturday. He walked two and gave up six hits while striking out eight.

It was an encouraging performance for Severino, who hadn't given up fewer than three runs since July 1. Over his last seven starts prior to Saturday, he'd struggled to a 7.50 ERA and a low (by his lofty standards) 8.8 K/9. It will take more than one start to be sure that the 24-year-old is firmly back on track, but he no longer appears to be broken. He'll get the chance to build on his performance Friday or Saturday in Baltimore.