Severino (3-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out eight in 6.1 innings of a 4-2 loss Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Through six innings, Severino allowed only two Rays to reach base, both on solo homers. In the seventh, the righty walked the first two batters before striking out Manuel Margot and being replaced. Both runners would come around to score as reliever Ron Marinaccio struggled with command. The 103 pitches by Severino were a season-high and it was the third consecutive start where he pitched at least six innings. Through two months, the 28-year-old is putting up numbers very similar to his All-Star campaigns of 2017 and 2018. His next start will likely be next weekend against Detroit.