Yankees' Luis Severino: Struck during warmups, but avoids injury

Severino was struck on the back of the left shoulder by a batted ball during pregame warmups Saturday, David Lennon of Newsday reports, but he avoided any sort of serious injury and is being treated with ice.

Severino was examined by team trainers for several minutes Saturday after being hit while playing catch in the outfield, but it seems he is only dealing with a bruise on his non-throwing arm and not any sort of injury that will be a major concern moving forward. Severino's next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Rays.