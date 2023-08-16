Severino (2-8) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over four innings as the Yankees fell 5-0 to Atlanta. He struck out five.

There were signs of progress for the right-hander, who generated 27 called or swinging strikes among his 83 pitches, but Severino still lost his fourth straight start while getting tagged for at least five runs in his third straight outing. He's managed only one quality start in eight trips to the mound since the beginning of July with a ghastly 11.08 ERA, 2.31 WHIP and 29:15 K:BB through 31.2 innings, making the 29-year-old all but unrosterable, but the Yankees lack of healthy alternatives will likely keep him in the rotation. Severino's next start is likely to come at home early next week against the Nationals.