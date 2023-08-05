Severino (2-6) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over 4 innings in a 7-3 loss to the Astros. He struck out four.

Severino allowed a three-run home run to the Astros' Yainer Diaz and the Yankees were never able to recover. He came into the game with a 7.49 ERA on the season and has now allowed 32 earned runs in 25.2 innings since the start of July. With the Yankees' playoff hopes dwindling by the day, it would be surprising if Severino continues in his role as a starter for much longer.