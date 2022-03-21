Severino pitched two innings in the Yankees' Grapefruit League loss to Detroit on Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently proclaimed Severino to be the "most ready" pitcher in camp for the team this spring, but the right-hander appeared rusty in his first Grapefruit League outing of 2022. He allowed a pair of runs in the first inning and served up a long ball to Robbie Grossman for two more runs in the second. Despite the rough start, it was promising to see Severino on the mound after he was limited to just six relief innings after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery last season. He figures to slot into the middle of New York's rotation and would be a valuable fantasy asset if he's able to recover the form that led to a 3.39 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 220:46 K:BB across 191.1 innings in his last healthy campaign, but there is plenty of risk given the fact that he's made only seven regular-season appearances over the past two seasons.