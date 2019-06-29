Yankees' Luis Severino: Suffers setback

Severino (lat) suffered a setback and won't return until mid-August at the earliest, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

He is dealing with soreness again in his lat and will be shut down for about a week, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. An MRI showed that the lat is 90 percent healed, and he will not throw until it is 100 percent healed.