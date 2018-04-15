Yankees' Luis Severino: Sunday start postponed

Severino will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Tigers as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Both games of Sunday's doubleheader have now been postponed due to poor weather. It's possible that Severino will simply have his start pushed back to Monday, but no formal announcements have yet been made.

