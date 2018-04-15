Yankees' Luis Severino: Sunday start postponed
Severino will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Tigers as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Both games of Sunday's doubleheader have now been postponed due to poor weather. It's possible that Severino will simply have his start pushed back to Monday, but no formal announcements have yet been made.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Could still start Sunday's night game•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Bullied by Boston•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Dominant en route to second straight win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans seven in win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: To start Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Making spring debut Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...