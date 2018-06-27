Yankees' Luis Severino: Superb in Tuesday's win

Severino (12-2) blanked the Phillies over seven innings Tuesday and was credited with the win. He allowed six hits and struck out nine.

Severino was back to his dominant ways Tuesday following his somewhat shaky start (3 ER in 5.2 IP) against the Mariners last time out. The righty threw 72 of his 103 pitches for strikes and was still pushing 100 MPH with his fastball in his final inning of work. He's earned a winning decision in five of his last six starts and currently owns a dazzling 2.10 ERA. He'll take the mound against the Red Sox on Sunday.