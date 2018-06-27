Yankees' Luis Severino: Superb in Tuesday's win
Severino (12-2) blanked the Phillies over seven innings Tuesday and was credited with the win. He allowed six hits and struck out nine.
Severino was back to his dominant ways Tuesday following his somewhat shaky start (3 ER in 5.2 IP) against the Mariners last time out. The righty threw 72 of his 103 pitches for strikes and was still pushing 100 MPH with his fastball in his final inning of work. He's earned a winning decision in five of his last six starts and currently owns a dazzling 2.10 ERA. He'll take the mound against the Red Sox on Sunday.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Picks up win over Mariners•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses eight scoreless innings•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Falls to 9-2 despite strong start•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Strikes out 10 over eight strong innings•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans 11 in eighth win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Allows one run in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...