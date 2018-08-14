Yankees' Luis Severino: Surrenders four runs in loss

Severino (15-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across four innings as he was saddled with the loss Monday against the Mets.

Severino gave up two runs in the first inning, and a two-run homer in the fourth prior to being lifted with 98 pitches (64 strikes). Despite picking up the victory his last turn through the rotation, Severino has surrendered three or more runs in his previous seven outings, going 2-4 over that stretch. He'll look to return to form in his next performance, which is slated for Saturday against Toronto.