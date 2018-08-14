Yankees' Luis Severino: Surrenders four runs in loss
Severino (15-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across four innings as he was saddled with the loss Monday against the Mets.
Severino gave up two runs in the first inning, and a two-run homer in the fourth prior to being lifted with 98 pitches (64 strikes). Despite picking up the victory his last turn through the rotation, Severino has surrendered three or more runs in his previous seven outings, going 2-4 over that stretch. He'll look to return to form in his next performance, which is slated for Saturday against Toronto.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Grabs 15th win•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Drops decision against Red Sox•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Saddled with fourth loss•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Knocked around vs. Rays•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Takes no-decision in lackluster outing•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Early exit in win over Jays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...