Yankees' Luis Severino: Tabbed for start Sunday

Severino will take the hill against the Red Sox on Sunday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

This decision takes Severino out of the running for the Yankees' Wild-Card game versus Oakland next Wednesday but certainly benefits fantasy owners as the right-hander will make one last start in the regular season. Over his past three starts, Severino has logged a 2.04 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.