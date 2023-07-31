Severino (2-5) allowed nine runs on 10 hits and two walks over 3.1 innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Orioles.

Baltimore jumped all over Severino on Sunday Night Baseball, plating seven runs in the first inning and two more in the fourth. It's the fourth time in just 12 starts this season that he's given up at least seven runs. Three of those ugly outings came during July, resulting in an outrageous 10.38 ERA for the month. Severino's season mark has jumped to 7.49 through 57.2 frames. His next start is currently projected to be at home against the Astros.