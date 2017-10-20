Yankees' Luis Severino: Takes hill Friday

Severino (arm) is the starter for Game 6 of the ALCS against the Astros on Friday.

Severino took a comebacker off the wrist during Saturday's Game 2 start and was removed after four innings, but should be near full health going into Friday's affair after partaking in some throwing earlier this week. The 23-year-old allowed one earned run off two hits and two walks during that Game 2 outing, and faces off against Justin Verlander once again with a trip to the World Series on the horizon for New York.