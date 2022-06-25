Severino (4-2) was charged with the loss Friday against the Astros after giving up three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across six innings.

The right-hander kept Houston in check through five innings, but he returned for the sixth and served up a three-run homer to Kyle Tucker. It was still a solid start for Severino, though he continues to be hurt by the long ball, as he's surrendered 11 through 13 starts. He has a 3.38 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 87:21 K:BB across 72 frames this season and tentatively lines up to pitch versus the A's on Wednesday.