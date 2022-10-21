Severino tossed 5.1 innings and took the loss Thursday during Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six.

A devastating three-run homer by Alex Bregman with two outs in the third was enough for the Astros to win Game 2 in Houston. Severino was able to battle the tough Houston lineup all night, but the one mistake to Bregman put a damper on his performance. He managed to work into the sixth but was pulled for Jonathan Loaisiga after a one-out single by Kyle Tucker. The 28-year-old has now surrendered six runs in 11 innings during the postseason while striking out 12.