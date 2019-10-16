Yankees' Luis Severino: Takes loss in Game 3 of ALCS
Severino (0-1) gave up two runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to Houston in Game 3 of the ALCS.
Both runs off of Severino came via the long ball, with Jose Altuve taking him deep in the first inning and Josh Reddick doing the same one inning later. Severino left the game with one out in the fifth after giving up a single to Michael Brantley and a walk to Alex Bregman. It was just the fifth start of the season for Severino, who missed most of the year with a shoulder injury before making three regular season starts in September and another one in the ALDS against Minnesota.
