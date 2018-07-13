Yankees' Luis Severino: Takes no-decision in lackluster outing

Severino pitched five innings Thursday, yielding four runs on nine hits and a walk in the 7-4 win over Cleveland. He gave up two home runs and struck out just one batter in the no-decision.

The 24-year-old right-hander coughed up a homer to Edwin Encarnacion in the first inning and Jose Ramirez in the fifth. Severino came into Thursday's start with a 10.4 K/9, so the one-strikeout performance was a bit of a surprise. He had lowered his ERA to 1.98 before allowing seven runs across 10 innings in his last two appearances. Severino earned a win in his previous five starts and will look to get back to form next Saturday against the Mets.